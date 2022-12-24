PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help detectives locate a suspect that may have information regarding a homicide.

On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton in reference to a shooting.

After arriving, deputies found Romello Raykel Lilly, 21, with a gunshot wound. Lilly was pronounced deceased and his family members were notified.

Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said detectives are working to locate an individual regarding the ongoing homicide investigation.

Detectives believe Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, may have ‘vital information’ regarding Lilly’s death.

The shooting remains under investigation by members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.