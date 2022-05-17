FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for your help in finding someone who they say may have tried to abduct a boy.

The Fayetteville Police Department on Tuesday released photos of a white Ford van they say may have been driven by the man suspected of attempting to abduct the child.

Police say they were called just before 7 p.m. Monday to the 3000 block of Benson Place regarding a possible attempted child abduction.

Images provided by Fayetteville police

The initial investigation found a tan white or Latino man with a buzzed hairstyle and a painter’s shirt attempted to lure the boy into the white panel van.

Neighbors provided a photo of the vehicle along with the license plate — North Carolina PJZ-9698 — and the van also was captured by the city’s traffic cameras.

Police ask anyone who has spotted the vehicle or knows the identity of the suspect to contact Detective D. Edmonds with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-676-1538 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this website or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.