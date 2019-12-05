Hazmat situation forces evacuation of Fayetteville Walmart

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Walmart in Fayetteville was evacuated Wednesday night due to a hazmat situation, according to a release from the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Units were dispatched to the Walmart located at 4601 Ramsey St. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Reports indicated a smell of natural gas in the area, the release said.

Responders helped store personnel evacuate the store until a source could be located. Crews are investigating.

No civilians or firefighters were hurt, as of the news release just before 11 p.m.

