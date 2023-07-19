FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Steven Pavletic is cleaning up the mess left behind after a 12-hour standoff between his father, 61-year-old Patrick Pavletic, and Fayetteville police last weekend.

Authorities had come out to serve an involuntary commitment order on his father Saturday evening, but he didn’t come out.

“He’s a veteran in distress. He needs help,” Steven said.

He said his father, a U.S. Army veteran, has been having crisis episodes and it’s gotten worse over the years. Steven told CBS 17 that his father stopped taking his medication and even isolated himself inside his home.“I came down a couple of months before, tried to talk to him, he didn’t want to talk,” Steven said.

The New Jersey man said it’s been tough trying to get his father some help in Fayetteville. That’s why a judge ordered him into a hospital for a mental evaluation. That led to the standoff where officials say Patrick shot at officers and a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agent later returned fire, wounding him.

“The hospital treated for his wound and the psychiatrist saw him and said that he was sane and that he was just a criminal,” Steven said.

The Army veteran was arrested for discharging a weapon in an occupied property. He’s currently in the Cumberland County Detention Center. Steven said his father still didn’t get the treatment he needs.

“This system is broke. It’s sad. You got all these veterans in distress. Sad,” he said.

“We are trying to get the VA to intervene and give him the mental help that he needs,” Steven also said.

The NCSBI Special Investigations Unit is looking into the case and the agent who shot the elder Pavletic is currently on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

“I’m hoping to get from this, somebody sees this and reaches out and get him the proper help,” Steven said.