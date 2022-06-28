FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two drivers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after their head-on collision Tuesday, police say.

The Fayetteville Police Department said McArthur Road reopened after being closed in both directions from Rosehill Road to Francam Drive for about 90 minutes while the traffic unit investigated the wreck, which took place shortly after noon.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting this website and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.