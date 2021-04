FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash with critical injuries has closed a road in Fayetteville Monday evening.

The wreck happened just before 6:20 p.m. along Strickland Bridge Road, according to a statement from Fayetteville police just before 7:40 p.m.

The driver of one vehicle was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Strickland Bridge Road is closed between Bailey Lake Road and Graham Road.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.