Healthcare workers in Cumberland County begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Health Department is giving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to public healthcare workers this week, and is working on a plan to start vaccinating the public in the coming weeks.

Cumberland County Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Green says they currently have about 1,800 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Green and other healthcare workers were vaccinated Tuesday as part of an effort to show others the vaccine is safe and effective.

“It’s important that we have leaders in our community get vaccinated so we know it’s safe,” Green said.

Healthcare workers and first responders will be the first group to get vaccinated, followed by high-risk populations including people in long-term care facilities, and then the general public.

“We will have a safe and effective vaccine for all those that want it,” Green said. “It will take us several months to get there.”

Until that happens, Green expects to see another surge in COVID-19 cases through the holidays.

The county is currently in critical community spread, with more than 1,200 new cases in the past seven days.

“We have far too many cases each day,” Green said. “We’ve outstripped our ability to effectively contact trace and do case investigations for new cases.”

County commissioners have not implemented additional COVID-19 restrictions this week, but they’re asking people to stay home for the holidays and celebrate virtually.

“Reach out to others during this time,” Commissioners Charles Evans said. “Simple gestures, like a phone call, a text or even a holiday card will go a long way.”

“We can still celebrate but we just need to do that a little differently this year,” Green said.