Heavy fire engulfs Fayetteville home Saturday night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to what it called a heavy house fire just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

At 11:17 p.m. crews responded to the 7500 block of Fox Fern Drive in Fayetteville to a working fire of a two-story, single-family home with heavy fire showing, a news release from the department said.

The fire unit on-scene requested a “working fire response”, indicating the use of at least one hose and holding all firefighters at the initial alarm assignment.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and determined all the occupants, and a dog, were already out of the home upon arrival.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the news release said.

No injuries were reported.