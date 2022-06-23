FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a larceny suspect in Fayetteville — and are asking for the public’s help.

On Saturday, June 11, security cameras recorded the man taking items from vehicles parked at businesses on Gillespie Street and Eastern Boulevard.

Deputies said he is known to frequent Gillespie Street and Trade Street, and possibly E. Grady Street and Tony Drive, which is a trailer park. However, they don’t know who the man is.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective L. Pongratz at 910-677-5458 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit information to CrimeStoppers electronically by clicking here.