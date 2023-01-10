SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — You can get free pizza for a year at a new Pizza Hut in Spring Lake.

All you have to do is be one of the first 25 people in line for its grand opening party on Jan. 20.

The company says those people will receive redeemable punch cards that will entitle them to two complimentary specialty or up to three-topping large pizzas per month for a year.

They will be valid only for carryout and cannot be combined with other coupons, offers, or discounts.

The restaurant has been open since Dec. 14 at 630 Lillington Highway.