‘He’s got two gunshots to the abdomen’ – 911 calls released from Fayetteville VA shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three 911 calls made following a shooting at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center last week show the uncertainty in the hospital after shots were fired.

Two of the three calls are less than a minute in length. One of the shorter recordings revealed the shooting victim had been shot twice in the abdomen.

“We had a patient that is actually here and got shot,” a male caller told dispatch. “I need an ambulance to take him to Cape Fear. He’s got two gunshots to the abdomen.”

Court documents say Michael Walker had just stepped outside of the emergency department to call his wife after receiving treatment when witnesses said they heard a gunshot.

Walker came back inside the medical facility saying he had been shot and then collapsed.

The third 911 call is nearly four minutes long as a woman reports a shooting had just occurred outside.

Fayetteville VA Medical Center 911 call (Feb. 7)

“They are on the outside of the urgent care,” the caller said. “Do you know how many suspects were involved?” the 911 dispatcher asked. “No, we have no idea.”

That caller also said the victim had been shot in the abdomen.

A VA police officer who was on scene ran outside and found Jasmine Laquanmoyea Thomas and her mother, court documents say.

The officer took Thomas down and placed her in handcuffs. The criminal complaint says Thomas admitted to the shooting.

Jasmine Laquanmoyea Thomas (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators reviewed security video and found a handgun had been thrown into the medical center’s vestibule just after the shooting, court documents say. That handgun was recovered as well as a red duffle bag containing ammunition, a criminal complaint says.

Thomas’ mother told investigators she had brought Thomas to the VA Medical Center to seek mental health treatment for her daughter.

When they arrived at the facility, Thomas’ mother told investigators her daughter got out of the vehicle with the red duffle bag and then shot the victim, the criminal complaint says.

Shelley Lynch, spokeswoman for the FBI, told CBS 17 it appears Thomas and the victim did not know each other.

Walker received immediate medical treatment at the VA Medical Center before being taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for emergency surgery.

He’s still listed in critical condition.

Thomas faces a federal charge of assault with attempt to commit murder.

