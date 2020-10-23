‘He’s my best friend’: After waiting for 3 years, local man prepares for kidney transplant from younger sister

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nick Owen has waited three and a half years for a new kidney. His sister Melissa is donating hers to save his life.
“I love my brother, he’s my best friend,” Melissa said.
We first interviewed Nick in April, as he waited for a date for his transplant to happen after COVID put things on hold.
Since then, he’s spent most of the time in the hospital because of kidney failure.
“I can’t stand to watch him be sick and not feel good,” Melissa said.
Nick is now healthy enough to have surgery, and doctors at UNC Medical Center say surgeries have returned to pre-COVID levels.
Nick will be receiving his transplant from Melissa next month.
“I am so ready, so excited,” Melissa said.
Nick’s looking forward to getting healthy and back to work.
“I’m just ready to get back out there and be able to work and socialize and get back to a normal routine,” Nick said. “I want to go on a roller coaster again honestly.”
There is a fundraiser on Saturday for the Owen family.
