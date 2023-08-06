FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville have closed an area around a gas station along a key road Sunday afternoon after three people were taken to hospitals following a drug overdose.

Around 1:10 p.m., the Fayetteville Police Department said an area surrounding the Valero gas station at 802 Bragg Blvd. would be “shut down.”

A brief statement from officers said there is a “high police presence” in the area, which is at the corner of Bragg Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway.

Police said a person in a car at the gas station experienced a drug overdose and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept.

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

When two other people then examined the car, they became ill and were also taken to a hospital, according to police.

A North Carolina Emergency Management regional hazmat team is at the scene and was checking a blue Mercedes car.

“Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route until the area has been cleared by emergency response personnel,” police said in the statement.

Police earlier said an investigation was underway.

“No violent incident has occurred at this location. Police and emergency response personnel are conducting an investigation into a vehicle in the area,” police said in a statement to CBS 17.

A photo from the scene also showed crime scene tape around the gas pump area of the Valero.