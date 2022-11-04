RSV, COVID, and the flu: Here’s what you need to know. (Getty)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — High numbers of child respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are showing up at many hospitals, including Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

In a news release Friday, the hospital said their pediatric beds “almost constantly stayed full” this week.

“About 80 percent of the children admitted to the hospital recently have tested positive for RSV,” the news release said.

There is no vaccine for RSV.

Officials pointed out the flu has already hit young patients.

“Flu season came early this year, as did RSV, and the numbers of cases are high everywhere,” Chief Clinical Officer Michael Zappa, M.D, said in the news release. “Hospitals throughout the state are filling their pediatric beds with children with RSV or flu.”

Officials encouraged families to get the flu vaccine for children — along with booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.