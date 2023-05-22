FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Ticket sales begin this Friday for one of the most anticipated R&B tours of the year.

MAXWELL — NIGHT: The Trilogy is coming to the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville on Oct. 20, according to a news release.

Known for his sultry and soulful sound, Maxwell has released five studio albums, including his hailed 1996 debut “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite” which redefined R&B music, according to the release.

He is a three-time Grammy award-winning artist with four platinum album certifications, an honoree of the “Legend” Award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, and has become one of most acclaimed artists in the R&B genre.

Maxwell’s critically-acclaimed “The Night Tour” topped Pollstars 2022 list of “Top Global Concert Tours.”

Tickets for the Oct. 20 show will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. on Friday.