Hit-and-run leads to shots fired, injuries in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for individuals responsible for a hit-and-run crash that resulted in shots being fired at a victim on Wednesday.

Police say around 4:16 p.m.were dispatched to the scene of a hit-and-run collision.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a victim driving a 2015 Hyundai Tucson was rear-ended by a dark color Ford sedan occupied by three men.

After the collision, the suspect fled the scene and was followed by the victim.

Police say one of the occupants of the suspect vehicle began firing shots toward the victim’s vehicle.

The crash occurred on Murchison Road, while the shooting occurred on Helen Street, police say.

The victim’s front windshield was struck, and glass struck the victim causing minor lacerations to his head. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Pleze at (910) 676-2596 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).