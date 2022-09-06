FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a Raeford woman accused of shooting a knife-wielding woman in the hip following a car chase.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday that Ashley Marika King, 21, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.

Her arrest Monday was in connection with the incident that was reported as an altercation between two women — King, who was driving a Dodge Challenger, and the other woman driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, police said.

Officers say the women knew each other.

Police say King chased the other woman in her Challenger, called 911 to say she was chasing “a suspect” and told the dispatcher that she was going to shoot a suspect.

They stopped their cars near the intersection of Bugle Call and Deertrot drives in west Fayetteville just after 5:40 p.m., police said.

The woman driving the Equinox was armed with a knife while the Challenger driver had a gun and shot the other woman in the hip, according to police.

The woman who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police later said she was stable.