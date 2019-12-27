Holiday decorating contest spurs business in downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Fayetteville businesses are taking part in a decorating contest to encourage people to shop local.

“It’s been really good, super busy during the holidays,” said Jessie Hefner, a barista with The Coffee Cup.

The Coffee Cup is one of about 20 shops taking part in the first Light up the City Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition.

“People come down here sometimes they don’t even know we’re all decorated for Christmas, they just come to take a walk, and then when they see that all of us are decorated so nicely it encourages them to go visit all of the businesses,” Hefner said.

Dalton Henderson says since he moved here for the military a few years ago, he’s noticed more businesses popping up and more people shopping downtown.

“You never know what you can find,” Henderson said. “Definitely shop local.”

One business will win the decorating contest by collecting the most votes for the Viewers Choice Award.

“It encourages all of us to participate, kind of bring the community together a little bit,” Hefner said.

The Cool Spring Downtown District will be giving the winner $250. Voting ends Dec. 31.

