FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An annual holiday tradition makes its return to Fayetteville.

The 55th Annual Holly Day Fair is underway at the Crown Expo Center in Cumberland County.

There are approximately 150 vendors from across the state set up at this years fair. They are selling everything from food and wine to holiday décor, as well as clothing. Organizers expect 20,000 people to attend the 4-day event.

For many shoppers, the event has become a holiday tradition where they can find items with a unique flair.

Holly Day Fair in Cumberland County (Justin Moore, Ray Duffy/CBS 17).

“You can’t get any of this stuff anywhere else,” Donna Floyd, a shopper said.

The Junior League of Fayetteville uses proceeds from entry tickets for scholarships and community programs.

“I think we’ve had a good assortment of people looking for great gifts, stocking stuffers,” Amanda Slaughter with Jernigan’s Nursery & Trading Post said.

With the federal reserve raising interest rates and inflation impacting wallets, people are checking shopping lists twice. This year, several holiday shoppers are expected to pull back on the number of gifts they buy to stretch their dollars.

“Just getting the things that are special and different for the people I love,” shopper Linda Little said.

The Holly Day Fair runs through Sunday. For ticket information go to jlfay.org.