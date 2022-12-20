FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—There are many pets at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter who are looking for their forever homes.

And although their looking for those homes, Animal Services Director Elaine Smith shared that a pet should only be given as a holiday gift if the recipient is aware and ready to take on the responsibility of pet ownership.

“If all adults in the household are on board with a new pet, and you’ve done your homework on what your new family member will need, then a pet may make a great present,” Smith said. “But it’s never a good idea to spring a surprise new pet on an unsuspecting loved one. Caring for a pet is a lot of work and they need to be ready for the commitment.”

If you’re ready to welcome a pet into your home, officials said adoption fees are “$100 for dogs are $70 for cats,” which covers “spay/neuter surgery, microchip[ing], and age-appropriate vaccines.”

