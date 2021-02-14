Home invasion suspect fires gunshot, flees after he’s yelled at by Fayetteville homeowner

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a suspect after a gunshot was fired during a home invasion early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at 5:18 a.m. at a house in the 100 block of Ellington Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The home invasion happened when the suspect came into the house through a rear sunroom door, the news release said.

“After hearing a noise, the victim went back to his bedroom where his wife was sleeping. He discovered the suspect in his bedroom and yelled at him,” the news release said.

The suspect was “startled” and fired a gunshot, police said. The suspect then fell back into the sunroom and fled.

No one was hurt.

Detectives are asking the public to review their security camera footage from the area of Ellington Street toward Morganton Road during the night to early morning hours Saturday.

Anyone with possible video evidence is asked to contact Detective Frashure at (910) 303-8967.