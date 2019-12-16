Homeless man caused $100k+ in damage to Fayetteville cemetery, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a man arrested for vandalizing a cemetery has been released on bond.

Raymond Goodwyn is facing a felony charge of damaging a gravesite.

The incident happened earlier this month at Lafayette Memorial Park.

Police say there is damage to four statues, including graffiti and arms missing from one of the statues.

They say the estimated damage is at least $100,000.

“It was determined that a homeless man who’s been hanging out in that cemetery was responsible for the damage,” said Fayetteville Police Spokesman Jeremy Strickland. “They suspected it was this guy because he’d been causing some issues prior.”

For Lisa Mackey, hearing about the damage brings back painful memories.

Her parents’ headstone was damaged at the same cemetery a few years ago.

“It’s very personal and you just can’t fathom that somebody is capable of doing that to a resting place,” Mackey said.

Lisa says her case was personal, an ex-fiancé damaged the stone and flowers.

“I’ll never get over it and mine’s been fixed physically,” Mackey said.

Mackey says she’s happy with how the cemetery and police handled her case, but she’s sad they now have another one to deal with.

“You put your family to rest and you trust that they’re in a safe place and the cemetery does everything they can, but there’s always evil out there,” Mackey said. “Hopefully this person will get the help they need and that’s all we can pray for.”

The cemetery says that for now the gates will be locked during non-business hours as a security measure.

They’re working with their insurance company to cover the damage, and they say they want to work toward better mental health resources in Fayetteville as a result of cases like this.

