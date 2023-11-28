FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The latest quarterly crime report from the City of Fayetteville shows a rise in the number of homicide cases.

Between January and September of this year, there were 39 murder cases in Fayetteville. That’s more than the same time in both 2021 and 2022. More than half of the victims and suspects are 25-year-olds or younger.

“Every day there is a killing here in Fayetteville,” Annie Moore, a Fayetteville resident said.

Gun violence has hit close to home for her. Nearly two months ago, someone killed her grandson, Ricky McMillian Jr., in a carjacking. Weeks later, another grandson was shot while walking home, he survived.

“Knocked on the door and said grandma I’ve been shot. Grandma I’ve been shot,” Moore said.

“Too much killing going on. Your son, my son, her son, you know. Who son is going to be next?” she also asked.

Moore said people are fearing for their lives and not sharing information with Fayetteville police.

“Churches scared, individuals scared, you know, the community scared,” Moore said.

“If somebody gets out there and says something to the police, they call them snitches,” she also said.

The Fayetteville Police Department uses a variety of crime fighting tools, which led to an overall decrease in overall crime by 11%, while arrests are up 28%.

Fayetteville police will show a film called “The Crux: Educating Kids About Gun Violence 2” to educate kids on gun violence at Seventy-First High School. The film is showing from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

This event is intended for students in the 6th-12th grades and their parents. For more information, visit the Cumberland County Schools website.

Click here to see the Fayetteville Police Department third quarterly report for 2023.