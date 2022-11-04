Deputies at the scene of the deadly shooting in the 2300 block of Cattail Circle Friday night. Photo courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A late Friday afternoon shooting left a man dead in Cumberland County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at 5:04 p.m., deputies were called to the 2300 block of Cattail Circle regarding a reported shooting.

Upon arrival in the area east of Fayetteville, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Those involved in the shooting remained on the scene, cooperating with the investigation. Homicide detectives are actively investigating.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant R. Westmoreland at (910) 677-5596 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.