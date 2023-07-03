HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies found the body of a missing man in Cumberland County on Monday.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were searching for Aaron Ralston, whose body was located near the 4700 block of Arlington Street.

After the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit took over the investigation, detectives say they arrested and charged 34-year-old Jeffrey Lennon Walters of Hope Mills with first-degree murder.

Walters was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center and held without bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.