FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Fayetteville, the local police department confirms.

Mark Daniel Millwood, 49, was found shot to death by Fayetteville police in the parking lot of Izzy’s Bar off of 150 Andrews Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Millwood was shot multiple times, police said, but neither a suspect or motive have been identified at this time.