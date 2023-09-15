FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Fayetteville late Thursday night.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded at around 10:04 p.m. to the 3200 block of Kentyre Drive to a report of a person dead inside a home. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman lying dead on a couch in the residence, police said.

Police say her name is being withheld until family has been notified.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910-751-3009.