Homicide investigation underway in Fayetteville after workers find man in wooded area

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A homicide investigation is underway after workers found a man who appeared to have gunshot wounds in a secluded wooded area, Fayetteville police said.

The man was found around 7:40 a.m. on Friday in the area of Vogel Drive and Milan Road.

According to police, workers from Waste Management found the man laying in a secluded wooded area off the roadway. The man had apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.