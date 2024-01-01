FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a homicide on New Year’s Day.

Officers responded at around 5:16 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Harris Street for a ShotSpotter notification, Fayetteville police said.

When police arrived on scene, officers were told a man had been shot and was found in a backyard. The man, later identified as 36-year-old David Earl Page Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, which is active at this time.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios at (910) 703-6243.