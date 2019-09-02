Breaking News
Homicide unit investigates after man found dead at Fayetteville underpass
Live Now
Interactive Hurricane Dorian tracking map

Homicide unit investigates after man found dead at Fayetteville underpass

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fayetteville police generic 445_1534728002228.JPG.jpg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead at an underpass in Fayetteville Monday afternoon, police say.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death, which was reported just after 4:45 p.m. as a “suspicious activity call,” Fayetteville police spokesman Lt. Gary Womble said in a news release.

Officers responded to the report of suspicious activity and found a man dead on the underpass to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway.

This is the second case in 24 hours involving a dead person being discovered by Fayetteville police.

Sunday evening, a dead person was found in the 400 block of Cumberland Street after a possible assault was reported.

No other information was released by police.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss