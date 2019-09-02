Homicide unit investigates after man found dead at Fayetteville underpass

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead at an underpass in Fayetteville Monday afternoon, police say.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death, which was reported just after 4:45 p.m. as a “suspicious activity call,” Fayetteville police spokesman Lt. Gary Womble said in a news release.

Officers responded to the report of suspicious activity and found a man dead on the underpass to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway.

This is the second case in 24 hours involving a dead person being discovered by Fayetteville police.

Sunday evening, a dead person was found in the 400 block of Cumberland Street after a possible assault was reported.

No other information was released by police.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

