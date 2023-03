FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hope Mills Branch Library will be closed Friday because of a sewer main break near the library that is affecting utility services.

Additional information regarding when the library will reopen will be provided when it is available, a news release from Cumberland County stated.

Patrons of the Cumberland County Public Library system are encouraged to use other locations.

For more information on the Library system, including other locations, click here