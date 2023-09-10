HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills police K-9 picked up a scent on a suspicious package, leading to the raid of a home and the arrest of a woman and male felon last week, police said.

The incident took place Tuesday after detectives were tipped off about a “suspicious package possibly containing narcotics,” according to a news release from the Hope Mills Police Department.

K-9 Kaeden with some drugs found in the raid. Photo from Hope Mills Police Dept.

Hope Mills Police K-9 Kaeden “alerted to the package,” officers said. Police then controlled the delivery of the package to the home where it was addressed.

Then, police obtained a search warrant and raided the home.

During the search, officers found four firearms, one stolen firearm, 2 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl pills and various prescription pills.

Ciara Mayfield, 29, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, maintain a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances, felony conspiracy, possession of stolen firearm, and obstructing justice.

Reginald Franklin Jr., 34, was charged with five counts of possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, maintain dwelling for the sale of controlled substances, felony conspiracy, possession of stolen firearm.

Franklin was placed into the custody of Cumberland County Detention Center under a $230,000 secured bond while Mayfield was held on a $125,000 secured bond.