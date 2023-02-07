HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills is looking for a new permanent town manager after the immediate resignation of the man who had held the job.

Town officials said Tuesday that Scott Meszaros resigned after a brief closed session during the board of commissioners meeting Monday night.

Chancer McLaughlin, the development services director, was appointed interim town manager, according to a news release.

McLaughlin has been in Hope Mills since 2015 and town officials say he will hold the position until the board hires Meszaros’ replacement.