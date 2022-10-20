HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.

On Wednesday at approximately 2:02 a.m., police officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Kenmont Lane in Hope Mills.

After arriving, police found Nikko Eugene Brown, 33, suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home. Cape Fear Valley EMS and first responders gave medical assistance and Brown was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Brown’s brother, 21-year-old Tony Orlando Levi Dunn, was arrested at the scene and charged with first degree murder.

According to police, the brothers were residents of the apartment where the shooting took place.

The case is under investigation and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hope Mills Police Department at (910) 425-4103 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 484-TIPS (8477).