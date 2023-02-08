HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope mills man was arrested on Wednesday on 10 counts of child sexual offenses, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested and charged Donald Green, 45, with five counts of forcible sex offense and five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Green is at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. He will appear in court at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Detective S. Odenwelder at (910) 677-5477 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.