FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills man who authorities say took off his electronic monitoring device six weeks ago has been caught in New York City, authorities say.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that Savion Amajescott McLaurin 21, was taken into custody by the New York Police Department on Thursday and is pending extradition back to North Carolina.

Fayetteville Police said April 2 that he removed the device and was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

He had been placed on electronic monitoring while he was out on bond for four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen goods and conspiracy.