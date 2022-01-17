Hope Mills man dies after head-on crash in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills man died after a head-on crash in Fayetteville Monday, police said.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. along Hope Mills Road near Hayden Lane, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The wreck happened when a 2013 GMC and a 2017 Honda were being driven in opposite directions along Hope Mills Road, police said.

“One of the vehicles crossed the center turn lane and collided with the other vehicle head-on,” the news release said.

Charles Coleman, 48, who was driving the Honda, was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died, police said.

“The cause of the crash and the events leading up to it remain under investigation,” police said in the news release.

Police said anyone with information about the deadly wreck is asked to contact Ofc. C. Biggerstaff with Fayetteville police at (910) 751-1382 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).