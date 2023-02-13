FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Hope Mills man took home a little more than $71,000 after spending $30 on a ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday.

Dominic Basile bought a 200x The Cash ticket from a Fayetteville Shell Petromart and won one of seven $100,000 prizes.

The top prize in the game is $5 million, which has six chances of winning, as well as four chances of winning $1 million.

After taxes, Basile took home $71,259 from NC Education Lottery’s headquarters in Raleigh on Monday.