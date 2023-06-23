HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Hope Mills cleaned up a homeless camp Wednesday that nearby residents complained about earlier this month.

CBS 17 covered the story about concerned senior citizens in The Pineridge Manor Apartments.

Several tenants at the apartments in Hope Mills said they saw some homeless people getting into their building and other illegal activity.

Tenants said they have complained to the Town of Hope Mills Board of Commissioners for two years about the safety problems.

Photo courtesy: Hope Mills Police Dept.

But, just eight days after the CBS 17 story ran, police and the Hope Mills Public Works Department cleaned up the homeless camp.

The police department’s Community Engagement Team helped “various unhoused individuals with relocation assistance and directly connected them with local resources,” police said in a Facebook post about the cleanup.