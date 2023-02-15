HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hope Mills Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., Hope Mills police officers were called to Truist Bank at 3618 North Main Street for a reported bank robbery.

Investigators learned that a man wearing a dark hat, face mask, dark colored long sleeve shirt, an orange traffic vest, tan pants and tan shoes entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

Police said the suspect then left the bank with an unknown amount of money and fled the scene in a black Ford pickup truck with a temporary North Carolina license plate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hope Mills Police Department at (910) 425-4103 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-484-TIPS (8477)