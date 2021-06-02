Hope Mills shooting leaves 1 in critical condition, 2 sought after, deputies say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition after a shooting in Hope Mills Wednesday afternoon.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for two men who they believe are responsible for the shooting that happened in the 3500 block of Ireland Drive just before 1 p.m.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. Deputies say they do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.