HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills police are looking for a suspect who robbed a gas station convenience store at gunpoint and shot two rounds before leaving with the money he demanded from employees.

According to the Hope Mills Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Short Stop gas station, located at 5019 Parkton Rd., at approximately 10 p.m. on Sept. 7.

The department’s initial investigation determined that one suspect arrived on foot wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black shorts and a black ski mask.

According to police, the suspect brandished a handgun when he entered the store and demanded money from the employees behind the counter.

Police say the suspect then shot a round into the counter, collected the money, and shot off another round as he left through the front doors.

The suspect was last seen walking on Parkton Road toward Muscat Road, according to police.

Police say no employees were injured and there were no customers inside the store during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the incident or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Det. Martinez at (910) 425-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477) or online by filling out the sheet at fay-ncrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be sent anonymously through the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android devices.