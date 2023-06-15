HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills convicted felon was caught one month after shooting into a car at Circle K, according to police.

On May 17 at 3 p.m., Hope Mills police were called after an occupied car was shot at in the parking lot of Circle K near Cumberland and Hope Mills roads.

Police said Dsan Driggers, 19, shot one round of gunfire at the car, hitting the back passenger door.

Driggers was arrested on Tuesday and was charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

He was held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.