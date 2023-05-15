HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested in Hope Mills on Friday for a March 6 homicide, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office arrested and charged Zakela Vontel Oglesby for a homicide that they said she obstructed justice in, that also included felony child abuse.

Oglesby is charged with accessory after the fact, felony child abuse serious bodily injury and obstructing justice in the homicide that occurred in the 5600 block of Medicus Lane on March 6.

Her first court appearance was Monday at the Cumberland County Detention Center where she was given a $200,000 secured bond. An increase from when she was originally processed under a $70,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this investigation please call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (910)-677-5463 or Crimestopprs at (910)-483-8477.