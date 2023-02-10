FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary.

Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.

Reeves took the money between July 2021 and Feb. 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reeves was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $10,000 unsecured bond. Her first appearance was Friday afternoon at the detention center. CBS 17 does not have an update on the outcome of the appearance.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Sergeant Detective D. Frankart at (910) 677-5565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).