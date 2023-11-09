HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills is getting a new wood bat baseball team, and they’re asking the public to help name the squad.

The town is getting a team that will compete in the Old North State League starting in the summer of 2024. According to the ONSL, the team is moving from Fayetteville, where they were called the Chutes.

According to what is currently called the Hope Mills Baseball Team, the person who submits the winning name — which can be suggested through an online form — will win two free inaugural season tickets.

Submissions are open until Friday. After that, the top five suggestions will be announced and then voted on. People must like the baseball team’s Facebook page to submit.

About the Old North State League

The ONSL is a collegiate summer baseball league in North Carolina that was started by a father and son duo, Reggie Allred and Alec Allred, in 2018.

According to the organization’s website, the ONSL has grown to be one of the largest summer collegiate baseball leagues in the country. It is now owned and operated by The Players League.

Like many summer baseball organizations, the league already boasts some unique team names. Current ONSL squads include the High Point Hushpuppies, the Lexington Flying Pigs, the Sandhills Bogeys and the Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs.