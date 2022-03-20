FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A community is speaking out after three people were shot to death and two others were seriously injured in Fayetteville Saturday night.

According to Fayetteville police, it all happened around 8:50 p.m. in the parking of the Baymont Ramada hotel at 1707 Owen Drive.

People who live in the area said they send their condolences to the families — but that is just how things are.

“It’s not surprising — that’s just how it is out here,” Keshia Brown said. “It’s unfortunate you know, we pray for the families, but that’s just how it is out here.”

When police and medical responders arrived, they initially found four people who were shot. One man died on the scene and another was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Police said just after 11:30 pm a third person also passed away at a hospital.

Sometime later a fifth victim was discovered and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Natasha Surry said she believes the hotel is just a hotspot for bad activity.

Reflecting on an experience, she said she would never stay there again.

“I’ve stayed out there before and I’ve had to actually call the cops out there when I stayed there because it was a lot of commotion outside the window. And when I looked it was a confrontation between two people that night so I never stayed there again,” Surry said.

She said she believes some areas are not safe for people in the community and others agree.

“It does make you apprehensive to go to certain areas when you hear ‘There was a shooting last night.’ But I came and walk in faith, not fear,” said one Fayetteville native who decided not to share her name.

Another Fayetteville native, who also decided not to identify himself, said he worries about the safety of his children.

“I was really surprised to hear it. I am literally a half a mile or two blocks from here and I got kids that walk around the neighborhood all the time. It was really kinda crazy,” the man said.

Brown said she does not have the answer to fix the gun violence problem but she believes it starts at home.

“I just feel like knowledge….wisdom…you know. But it just starts within the homes I guess,” Brown said.

The identity of the three victims has not been released and no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fayetteville police Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).