How Fort Bragg helps treat soldiers with Traumatic Brain Injuries

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Traumatic Brain Injuries – this is what dozens of U.S. soldiers were diagnosed with after the Iranian missile attack in Iraq earlier this month.

The Intrepid Spirit Center at Fort Bragg is dedicated to treating soldiers with TBI’s.

They use the latest research and equipment available to diagnose and treat patients on an individual basis.

This includes equipment designed to test memorization and balance, plus they use art therapy as a way to get soldiers to open up about their feelings.

The art is displayed in the lobby.

Art Therapist Alice Stewart explains the meaning behind one of the masks on display.

“Feeling like there was nails being hammered into his head with the headaches, having vision issues, feeling like he was talking about his systems but not really feeling heard about it,” Stewart said. “It’s getting the soldiers to express themselves in a different way and start digging deeper into the stuff that they shove down and don’t express at all.”

Lt. Courtney Jones is a physical therapist who specializes in TBI’s.

“My passion in this work is really being able to see a change and a difference in small ways to return service members back to their lives,” Jones said.

Intrepid Spirit Center Director Scott Klimp says last year they saw 5,000 patients.

The cause of their TBI’s range from wounds sustained during war, to concussions from car accidents.

Each soldier has a unique story that the therapists work to grasp.

“It’s only then when you really understand the individual and all the pieces that are affecting them can you truly make an impact for them,” Klimp said. “We’re not looking to treat things in isolation, but rather treat the whole person.”

Klimp says most TBI symptoms go away after a short period of time, but severe cases can require months of treatment.