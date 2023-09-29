FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Army families in Fayetteville could feel the brunt of this potential government shutdown. If there should be a shutdown, soldiers would still have to report to duty without pay. It will likely cause a domino effect on the entire community.

Already many junior enlisted soldiers are living paycheck to paycheck. Missing one check could disrupt their lives and keep them from paying bills, shopping, and dining in Fayetteville.

“I really truly believe their pay shouldn’t be stopped, because they are the ones who are protecting us,” Gloria Wallace, Waitress at Flavor’s Soul Food Restaurant in Fayetteville said.

Wallace also works at the KFC on post at Fort Liberty. She said some of the soldiers she spoke with are concerned about how they will pay their bills.

“The economy is so high right now. We can’t afford to let our soldiers lose their pay,” she said.

Second Harvest Food Bank in Fayetteville and its food pantries are already bracing for an increase in the number of military families who might start seeking food.

“They’ve given their service to us to protect this great country. It’s up to us to make sure they are taken care of anyway possible,” David Griffin, Director of Second Harvest Food Bank said.

Some Fayetteville restaurant owners told CBS17 they’re willing to make necessary adjustments if business slows down.

“If I’m not making the money then I would cut back on the hours. I think everybody will be all right. You know, we have to prepare for things like this,” Earnest Norris, Owner of Flavor’s Soul Food Restaurant said.

Food 4 The Soul Restaurant owner told us she’s willing to serve soldiers for free if she has to. Overall while folks are concerned, they’re hoping a shutdown won’t happen.