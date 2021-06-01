How to apply for newly launched rental assistance program in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A rental assistance program in Cumberland County launched on Tuesday with the goal of helping people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic pay rent and utility bills.

The City of Fayetteville and Cumberland County were allocated more than $10 million for the program.

Those who need help with past, current, or upcoming rent or utility payments can apply online or call 1-888-495-7710 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The program is currently slated to run through the end of the year.

“COVID-19 changed our lives and people are trying to survive financial struggles brought on by the pandemic,” Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said. “Eviction and foreclosure moratoriums are ending. This program can help our residents stay afloat. We encourage landlords to work with tenants who may be behind on rent to apply for this assistance program.”